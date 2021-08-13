A46 near Dunholme closed after van and bike crash
Please avoid the area
— Latest: The crash was sadly fatal.
A section of the A46, past Dunholme and towards Market Rasen, was closed after a crash between a van and a motorbike on Friday afternoon.
The crash was reported to Lincolnshire Police at 2.52pm on August 13 and the force are advising people to avoid the area.
The extent of any injuries have not been disclosed by police by the time of publication, but officers are on the scene and speaking with witnesses.
Anyone who witnessed the collision or who has dashcam footage should contact police on 101 or via email at [email protected] quoting reference 271 of August 13.