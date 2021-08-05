The Lincoln Speakers’ Corner revamp is ready

A warm welcome for the new public space

Phase two of the Lincoln Cornhill paving works at Speakers’ Corner are now complete and the area has been re-opened to the public.

The project began in September 2020 when the tourist information kiosk was demolished to make way for a “more appropriate space for events.”

New seating was placed around the existing London Plane tree, which was preserved during the construction works, and that area opened to the public in December.

Phase two was funded with £1 million from the government’s Towns Deal Fund, and saw the existing paving significantly improved, as well as street furniture installed and associated drainage works.

The project was done to match the aesthetic of the revamped Cornhill Quarter, and to create a public space for events, pop-ups, or just a nice place to sit for passers-by in the city centre.

Works were officially completed and construction teams cleared the site for opening on Thursday, August 5, with benches either side of the paving and a wide open area for future events.

Mark Leason, Contracts Manager at Lindum said: “It’s great to see the work completed. It’s another piece in the jigsaw of improvements that Lindum has carried out around the Cornhill.

“It’s not been an easy job as the site is in the centre of the city. We’ve worked day shifts and night shifts to get it completed with the minimum amount of interruption.

“The shops nearby have been fantastic. They helped us come up with a phasing plan for the work and their staff have been really patient.”

Cllr Neil Murray, Portfolio Holder for Economic Growth at City of Lincoln Council, said: “I am very pleased to see the completion of improvement works at this important part of the city centre.

“The area is much improved and now complements and connects better with the high quality standard of the Sincil Street/Cornhill quarter.”