Health offices to be turned into flats under NHS plans

Documents say there will be no adverse impacts

Health bosses want to turn some of their buildings in Bracebridge Heath into residential flats.

NHS Property Services, a government-owned estate management company, has applied to North Kesteven District Council to turn the Health Authority Offices at Cross O’Cliff Court into 29 apartments.

The plans for the two blocks show a mix of two and three bedroom homes along with several studio flats.

The development area does not include the nearby cricket ground or the East Midlands Ambulance Service building next door.

In documents submitted to the council, the applicants said: “Block A comprises a purpose built office building and Block B is understood to be formerly be used as a residential use before its conversion to offices.

“The site is accessible by sustainable modes of transport and the proposed residential development will have a beneficial impact on the existing operation of the local highway network,” said bosses.

Parking already exists on site, but the plans also note the creation of around 54 cycle racks in total.

Noise and flood risk assessments have already been carried out on the site and have given the okay to the plans, noting its existing use as well as that of the nearby cricket club which held a match while monitoring was taking place and which the report said did not “appear to be significant” in noise.

It is not yet clear how NHS staff working at the Cross O’Cliff Court site will be affected. The Lincolnshire CCG has been contacted, but no one was available to speak to LDRS reporters.