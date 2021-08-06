Convicted rapist captured and returned to prison
He was arrested in Derbyshire
A convicted rapist on the run from police has now been arrested and returned to prison after being captured in Derbyshire.
Ryan Rostron, 33, was convicted in 2016 of two counts of rape and was later released on licence, which he then breached. Lincolnshire Police issued a wanted appeal for Rostron last week, who had been missing since July 27, and was wanted on recall to prison.
Police said at the time that Rostron may be in the Spalding area. Rostron was arrested at an address in Derbyshire during the morning of Thursday, August 5.
This followed a joint effort by Lincolnshire, Derbyshire, and Cambridgeshire police forces.
Lincolnshire Police said: “We would like to thank the public for their help with our appeal.”