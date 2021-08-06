Olympic bronze medal for Lincolnshire’s Shona McCallin in Tokyo

Lincolnshire hockey player Shona McCallin has won an Olympic bronze medal at the Tokyo Games after her team beat India in a 4-3 thriller this morning.

Shona, from Dry doddington, near Grantham, was part of the incredible women’s hockey team who managed to clinch a bronze medal – and keep their place on the podium.

The win is Shona’s second Olympic medal after getting a gold in Rio in 2016, and it’s the third in a row for the talented team.

Shona’s mum, Wendy, told the BBC: “We tried to get a bit of sleep but that really didn’t happen, so the double Olympian is still sinking in.”

Wendy stayed up until the early hours of the morning to watch the match and said she felt ‘elated’ with the outcome.

She said: “I’m just so proud of the girls, the word battle describes it, they battled, it was fantastic.”

Goals from Ellie Rayer, Sarah Robertson, Hollie Pearne-Webb and Grace Balsdon held off a spirited India comeback.

The medal was the nation’s 52nd in Tokyo, meaning Team GB have now exceeded the 51 they won at Beijing 2008.

Hockey captain Hollie Pearne-Webb said: “I’m incredibly proud of this squad. Olympic bronze, even just a few months ago, was in our wildest dreams. I’m so proud of all the girls, the whole squad, the whole support staff that have been involved.”

Team GB sealed bronze in a pulsating medal match that sparked into life in five frantic second-quarter minutes, producing four goals.

Two Gurjit Kaur goals from penalty corners inside 100 seconds cancelled out Rayer’s deflected opener and Robertson’s fine reverse stick effort.

India took a 3-2 half-time lead through Vandana Katariya but Team GB bossed the second-half, skipper Pearne-Webb slapping home a ninth international goal and Balsdon converting a penalty corner to wrap up the win.

The medal comes after heartbreak in the semi-finals following a 5-1 defeat to the Netherlands.