Police hunt for convicted rapist who may be in Spalding
Have you seen Ryan?
A convicted rapist who has breached his licence is wanted on recall to prison and police believe he may be in the Spalding area.
Ryan Rostron, 33, was convicted in 2016 of two counts of rape and was later released on licence, which he has since breached.
Lincolnshire Police are appealing for anyone who has seen Ryan, or who has any information, to contact them immediately.
Anyone with information regarding Ryan’s whereabouts should contact police on 999 quoting incident 334 of July 27.
Alternatively, it can be reported through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.