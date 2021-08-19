COVID vaccine walk-ins open to 16 and 17-year-olds as 76% of Lincolnshire now double-jabbed

More than three-quarters of Lincolnshire is now double-jabbed as walk-in vaccination appointments are opened to 16 and 17-year-olds this week.

Vaccine figures released by the government on Thursday showed Lincolnshire health staff have now given out 1,056,410 cumulative doses, up 14,241 on the previous week’s 1,042,169 total and an extra 2,318 doses than the previous week.

Of those, 564,124 are first doses, while 492,286 are second. The Lincolnshire population is 634,453 according to Office for National Statistics 2020 population estimates. This means the percentage of the population over the age of 16 to have received a first dose is now 89%, while 76% have had their second.

Of those aged over 18, a total of 559,246 people have received their first dose, while 491,111 people over 18 have been double-jabbed.

Meanwhile, 4,878 people under 18 have had their first dose, and 1,175 have had their second.

NHS Lincolnshire has now started to offer 16 and 17 year olds vaccinations at the Lincolnshire Showground and the Princess Royal Sports Arena in Boston on a walk-in basis.

Further sessions will also be available at Spalding, Skegness and Gainsborough.

The centres will offer the Pfizer vaccine on a first-come-first-served basis to anyone over the age of 16 who turns up.

Rebecca Neno, director of Covid and influenza vaccination programmes at NHS Lincolnshire CCG, said: “This is fantastic news, during last weekend we saw almost 600 16 to 17 year olds attend for a vaccination in Lincolnshire and we are keen to continue… to help make it was easy as possible for people to get vaccinated.

“By offering this now we will be in a position to ensure that younger people will have some protection against the virus when they return to school or college in September.”

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation has said one dose of the vaccine would give 16 to 17 year olds good protection against severe illness and around 80% protection against hospitalisation.

Walk-in sessions and what they offer include:

PRSA, Boston – Pfizer and AstraZeneca walk-ins, first and second doses, 8.30am-7pm seven days a week (AZ only available on Tuesdays).

– Pfizer and AstraZeneca walk-ins, first and second doses, 8.30am-7pm seven days a week (AZ only available on Tuesdays). Lincolnshire Showground – Pfizer and AZ walk-ins, first and second doses, 8.30am-7pm seven days a week (AZ only available on Wednesdays).

– Pfizer and AZ walk-ins, first and second doses, 8.30am-7pm seven days a week (AZ only available on Wednesdays). John Coupland Hospital, Gainsborough – Pfizer and AZ, first and second doses, 9am-11am Thursday, August 19 and Thursday, August 26.

– Pfizer and AZ, first and second doses, 9am-11am Thursday, August 19 and Thursday, August 26. Marisco Medical Practice, Mablethorpe – AZ, first and second doses, 9am–12noon, Saturday, August 21. Pfizer walk-ins, first and second doses, 1-4.30pm, Saturday, August 21

– AZ, first and second doses, 9am–12noon, Saturday, August 21. Pfizer walk-ins, first and second doses, 1-4.30pm, Saturday, August 21 The Storehouse, Skegness – Pfizer and AZ, first and second doses on Friday, August 20, Saturday and Sunday,August 21 and 22 9am – 3pm

Pfizer and AZ, first and second doses on Friday, August 20, Saturday and Sunday,August 21 and 22 9am – 3pm Springfields Events and Conference Centre, Spalding – Pfizer and AZ, first and second doses, Wednesday, August 25, 12noon–7pm

In North East Lincolnshire a total of 202,238 jabs have been given out, with 92,808 (72.3%) having had their second dose.

Meanwhile in North Lincolnshire, 229,336 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been given out, of which 107,555 (76.3%) have been double jabbed.