Dinosaur race day brings in the crowds at Market Rasen
Racegoers had a roar-some time
Thousands of people packed out Market Rasen Racecourse for a fun-filled family extravaganza, and it wasn’t just the horses stealing the spotlight!
The Lindsey Lodge Hospice Dinosaur Day on Sunday saw a huge triceratops, a cheeky T-rex and a sneaky spinosaurus join in the show, but the prehistoric animals stuck to entertaining the crowds firmly off the race track.
Families were treated to dinosaur shows throughout the day and little ones could bounce to their hearts’ content on a range of exciting inflatables.
There was even a chance for children to race on the course themselves – way before the horses got anywhere near the track, of course.
If that wasn’t enough, a share of cash from every ticket sold will go to Scunthorpe’s Lindsey Lodge Hospice, to help the charity continue its amazing work.
Check out our gallery from the event: