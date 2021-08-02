Market Rasen
August 2, 2021 7.59 am

Dinosaur race day brings in the crowds at Market Rasen

Racegoers had a roar-some time
People dressed up for the occasion. | Photo: Leanne Crawford for The Lincolnite

Thousands of people packed out Market Rasen Racecourse for a fun-filled family extravaganza, and it wasn’t just the horses stealing the spotlight!

The Lindsey Lodge Hospice Dinosaur Day on Sunday saw a huge triceratops, a cheeky T-rex and a sneaky spinosaurus join in the show, but the prehistoric animals stuck to entertaining the crowds firmly off the race track.

Families were treated to dinosaur shows throughout the day and little ones could bounce to their hearts’ content on a range of exciting inflatables.

There was even a chance for children to race on the course themselves – way before the horses got anywhere near the track, of course.

A young boy saddles up… on a model dinosaur! | Photo: Leanne Crawford for The Lincolnite

If that wasn’t enough, a share of cash from every ticket sold will go to Scunthorpe’s Lindsey Lodge Hospice, to help the charity continue its amazing work.

Check out our gallery from the event:

The weather looked ominous, but the rain stayed away for most of the day. | Photo: Leanne Crawford for The Lincolnite

A T-rex entertains the audience. | Photo: Leanne Crawford for The Lincolnite

Fundraisers collected even more cash on the day. | Photo: Leanne Crawford for The Lincolnite

And they’re off! The horses whipped round the track. | Photo: Leanne Crawford for The Lincolnite

The bucking bronco was a big hit with children and adults alike. | Photo: Leanne Crawford for The Lincolnite

Children had fun on the inflatables. | Photo: Leanne Crawford for The Lincolnite

The kids’ race! Youngsters line up for their starter’s orders. | Photo: Leanne Crawford for The Lincolnite

