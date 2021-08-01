Man dies in Lincoln car crash

The other driver was uninjured

A 74-year-old man has died in a crash on Newland in Lincoln on Saturday afternoon.

It happened at around 12.27pm, when a red Lexus and a brown Ford Galaxy collided near The Scene club in the city centre.

Emergency services attended and police diverted traffic for around three hours.

Sadly, paramedics said they could not save the Lexus driver, aged 74, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Ford car, a man in his 50s, was uninjured.