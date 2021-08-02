Double glory for Lincoln at inaugural Bomber County 10’s tournament

The inaugural Bomber County 10’s tournament hosted by Lincoln Rugby Club was a big success with two of their sides winning their respective finals.

The pre-season tournament, which will be held annually, took place on Saturday, July 31 and saw six men’s and five ladies’ teams compete over a day of matches.

The men’s competition saw two pools compete against one another in what was a great display of rugby.

Keyworth were unable to field a full squad so linked up with the Lincoln B side to form a Barbarians team for the day. This was a great example of ensuring that all players were included and could be part of the tournament.

It was the same scenario for Boston and Sleaford who joined forces to create a team for the competition to ensure matches could be played in the spirit of the game.

Lincoln’s A team played Market Rasen and Mellish twice earlier in the day in the pool stages, with results putting them through to the final.

Lincoln really turned up the pressure in the final against Gainsborough and stuck to their system and game plan well. Jake Keeton was among the try scorers as Lincoln were crowned champions with a 29-7 victory.

The ladies tournament consisted of Lincoln, Boston, Gainsborough, Hemsworth and Lutterworth.

A number of the players were involved in their first ever games of rugby and it was great to see how they grew through the day and all squads really enjoyed their matches.

Lincoln Ladies were crowned champions after a 12-5 win in a tough final against Boston, while Lutterworth finished in third place.

Hemsworth were given a special mention for their first place win for “Best Fancy Dress” at the tournament. The Hemsworth Express Train was described as brilliantly themed for the event’s 1940s party, which took place after the matches had finished.

Ross Tarnowski, Director of Rugby at Lincoln Rugby Club, said: “The tournament was an absolute success and one we cannot wait to repeat next summer.

“A huge thank you to a significant number of volunteers for all their hard work before, during and after the event.

“There are too many to mention individually, but collectively Lincoln RFC has shown what can be achieved working together to create a unique club environment.

“‘Together we are Stronger’ is our club mantra and the Bomber County 10’s demonstrated this perfectly.”