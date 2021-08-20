Pair charged with Boston petrol station burglary after onlookers alert police
They allegedly tried to make off with a till
Two men have appeared at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court this morning charged with burglary at an Esso garage in Boston.
Darren Matthews, aged 49, of Double Street in Spalding, and Marcus Roberts-Fogarty, aged 36 of Bridgewater Lane in Pinchbeck are both facing burglary charges after an incident at the garage in John Adams Way on August 18.
The men have been remanded in custody and the case has been sent to Lincoln Crown Court where they are due in the dock next month.
The duo allegedly attempted to take a till containing cash at the Esso garage in a late night incident just before 11pm.
They were arrested before they had a chance to leave the garage after several people alerted police.
Any witnesses should call Lincolnshire Police on the non-emergency number, 101, quoting incident 471 of August 18.