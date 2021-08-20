Man hospitalised after crash near Lincoln Minster School

Latest — The man has died in hospital after the crash. More here.

A man was taken to hospital after a crash on Church Lane near Lincoln Minster School on Friday afternoon.

Police closed Church Lane in both directions as emergency services dealt with the incident, which involved a silver Ford Focus that reportedly lost control and hit three parked cars outside the school.

Police, including a Forensic Collision Investigation van, two ambulances and two fire engines, attended the scene.

Firefighters freed the man from the car and he was taken to hospital, eyewitnesses told The Lincolnite.

A police cordon was put in place while an investigation was carried out.

Lincolnshire Police have been contacted for further information.