Gainsborough man died of head injury, inquest hears
A further inquest date has been set
A man found with serious injuries at a house in Gainsborough died from a head injury, an inquest heard.
James Irvine, 39, was found with serious injuries at a property in King Street, Gainsborough at 12.21pm on Wednesday, June 23 before being airlifted to Hull Royal Infirmary. He died during the evening of June 24.
Two men, aged 49 and 50, and a 35-year-old woman were arrested in connection with the incident and later released on bail, before being released with no further action.
Lincolnshire Police had been treating the death as unexplained, but after the investigation was concluded, this is no longer the case.
An inquest into the death was opened by Paul Cooper, HM Assistant Coroner for Lincolnshire, on July 2, 2021.
The date and place of death were confirmed as June 24, 2021 and Hull Royal Infirmary.
It has now been revealed that the clinical cause of death was a head injury, pending further tests. The inquest was adjourned for a hearing on December 23, 2021.
Before concluding their investigation, police looked into the circumstances that led to James’s death and also asked the local community for help.
They also searched premises on King Street and Sandars Maltings on Bridge Street in Gainsborough.