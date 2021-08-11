Manhunt in Lincoln for 31-year-old
Have you seen Daniel Sanderson?
A 31-year-old man is wanted by police in Lincoln for theft and recall to prison.
Daniel Sanderson is believed to be in the Lincoln area and was last year charged with bike theft in the city centre.
He is wanted on prison recall as well as for theft, and officers are appealing to the public to locate him.
If you have seen Daniel or know where he might be, contact Lincolnshire Police by either calling 101 or emailing [email protected].