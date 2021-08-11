Man released without charge in Sleaford sexual assault case

Police eliminate three people but say the investigation is not over

A 23-year-old man arrested in connection with a sexual assault in Sleaford has been released with no further action after a police investigation.

Officers are continuing their enquiries into the incident at Mareham Pastures and are once again appealing for anyone with any information, no matter how big or small, to come forward.

Detective Chief Superintendent Diane Coulson, senior investigating officer, said: “We are continuing to work extremely hard to bring the offender to justice, and we would like to reassure people that the investigation is by no means over.

“Our investigations have eliminated three people, but there are still multiple lines of enquiry we are following.

“We continue to patrol the area, and anyone with concerns can speak to our officers either when they see them out and about, or by calling 101.”

The victim, woman in her 20s, was walking near the nature reserve when the incident happened, at around 2am on Monday, July 12.

Police closed off the park and forensics were spotted at the scene.

The fresh appeal comes after a second sexual assault in the same part of Sleaford earlier this month.

Email [email protected] or call 101, quoting incident 66 of July 12. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.