Jaw-dropping: Have a look inside Lincoln’s most luxurious home by the Cathedral
On the market for the first time in 50 years
An incredible eight-bedroom house next door to the Lincoln Hotel and within the cathedral’s shadow is set to be listed on the market as the most luxurious in the city next week.
Atherstone House on Eastgate is situated in the stunning uphill area of Lincoln, a stone’s throw from Lincoln Cathedral with winding garden spaces that look directly at the city’s centrepiece building.
It will soon be listed on the market by Pygott & Crone and Savills, after being used as residence by bishops of Lincoln for over 50 years.
The property will come to the open market for the first time in more than half a century next week, after a huge restoration project turned this home into a truly unique opportunity.
It will be listed as price on application, but will without question be a multi-million pound property.
The private-walled plot of around 1.2 acres boasts eight bedrooms, open plan kitchen and family room and a cinema room inside the three-storey property, as well as a dazzling courtyard area outside and refurbished outbuildings.
Without further ado, let’s take a look inside this unbelievable home:
View the full brochure and floor plan for Atherstone House in Lincoln