Lincoln
August 27, 2021 4.01 pm

Jaw-dropping: Have a look inside Lincoln’s most luxurious home by the Cathedral

On the market for the first time in 50 years

An incredible eight-bedroom house next door to the Lincoln Hotel and within the cathedral’s shadow is set to be listed on the market as the most luxurious in the city next week.

Atherstone House on Eastgate is situated in the stunning uphill area of Lincoln, a stone’s throw from Lincoln Cathedral with winding garden spaces that look directly at the city’s centrepiece building.

It will soon be listed on the market by Pygott & Crone and Savills, after being used as residence by bishops of Lincoln for over 50 years.

The house is in the view of Lincoln Cathedral, as well as being next door to the Lincoln Hotel. | Photo: Pygott & Crone

The property will come to the open market for the first time in more than half a century next week, after a huge restoration project turned this home into a truly unique opportunity.

It will be listed as price on application, but will without question be a multi-million pound property.

The private-walled plot of around 1.2 acres boasts eight bedrooms, open plan kitchen and family room and a cinema room inside the three-storey property, as well as a dazzling courtyard area outside and refurbished outbuildings.

Without further ado, let’s take a look inside this unbelievable home:

The entrance hall has a wooden panelled fireplace and ornate central staircase. | Photo: Pygott & Crone

The drawing room is a great spot to work from and to relax. | Photo: Pygott & Crone

The formal dining room has ample space with French doors out to the gardens. | Photo: Pygott & Crone

An impressive open plan kitchen and living area. | Photo: Pygott & Crone

The property boasts so much natural light. | Photo: Pygott & Crone

Another angle of the brilliant open plan kitchen and living area. | Photo: Pygott & Crone

The main living room has cathedral views. | Photo: Pygott & Crone

The house has been resided by bishops for the last 50 years. | Photo: Pygott & Crone

One of the eight spacious bedrooms. | Photo: Pygott & Crone

The master bedroom. | Photo: Pygott & Crone

Time to grab your popcorn and get cosy in the cinema room. | Photo: Pygott & Crone

A standout bathroom. | Photo: Pygott & Crone

The sun terrace provides a stunning view. | Photo: Pygott & Crone

View the full brochure and floor plan for Atherstone House in Lincoln 

