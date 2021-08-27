Lincoln man bares all in new E4 challenge show

A 23-year-old man from Lincoln will feature in the first episode of a new series on E4, where two teams of two people dropped off naked on top of a mountain in a remote location.

The show, which is understood to have the working title of The Great Nature Run, will air in the first week of October according to Lincoln contestant Ryan Blake. The reality series will send naked Brits on a race around the country.

Ryan, who has two part-time jobs in the city, said the teams of two strangers have to follow certain written and unwritten rules and use their wit to succeed. The first to the finish line will win a cash prize, which the two winners can split between their chosen charities.

Although he was not allowed to divulge too much about the show, he spoke to The Lincolnite about the experience of being on it.

Ryan, who enjoys going to the gym in his spare time, first applied to be on the show via an online ad.

He said: “I found the experience extraordinary and it was surprising how many people were able to help us in a time of need during the challenge. Nothing is predictable, things were uncertain, but it panned out well.

“I am excited and buzzing to see it on television. It will be the funniest thing you’ve ever seen.”

When asked how he felt about having to be naked on the show, he said: “There was a lot of mixed emotions amongst contestants, but I felt fairly confident and enjoyed the experience.”