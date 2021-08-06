Lincoln’s Collection Museum opens later on Fridays for wildlife takeover

Fun for all the family in August

Live music, birds of prey displays, family film showings, photography workshops, carving demonstrations, craft activities, gin and food stalls will be part of the wildlife takeover at The Collection Museum each Friday evening in August.

There will be a host of wildlife themed activities for children and adults to enjoy until 8pm every Friday until the end of the month. For children, there is also arts and crafts, face painting and glitter tattoos, the chance to see carving demonstrations and bird of prey displays, as well as the screening of a family friendly film.

The museum is also currently hosting the Natural History Museum’s Wildlife Photographer of the Year Exhibition until September 19. Tickets can be booked online here for the exhibition, priced at £6 for adults, £5 for concessions and £4 for children aged 16 and under.

Museum entry is free, but some of the special events have a small cost.

Paul Mason from the Collection Museum said: “We’re currently hosting the Natural History Museum’s Wildlife Photographer of the Year Exhibition, so it made perfect sense to compliment it with special events, workshops, activities, food stalls and live music. We now have everything you need for a complete evening out!

“Proving particularly popular is the talk from the award-winning Bee keeper, plus our landscape photography workshop.”

Chainsaw carving demonstration – Friday, August 6

Chainsaw carving artist Sarah Mitchell will be doing carving demonstrations and have a range of sculptures for sale.

Twisted Food and Lincoln Gin will be providing pop-up food and drink bars. There will be live music from local musician Sarah Hughes.

Family friendly evening – August 13

Free wildlife themed activities and the chance to meet and greet birds of prey from the Lincoln Owl Rescue. There will also be face painting.

Ritchies Vintage Ice Cream and Candy Karts for popcorn and candyfloss will be at the museum ready for the film viewing.

Photography workshop and beekeeper talk – August 20

Keith James will be running an adult Landscape Photograph workshop. It includes entrance to the exhibition, a one hour photography session and one hour looking at photographs and sharing learning.

The event runs form 6pm-9pm and is priced at £15 per person – spaces are listed so book a ticket here. It is advised to bring your own camera and equipment.

Award-winning beekeeper Simon Croson will be giving a talk about the wonderful world of bees, beekeeping and the flowers that help them thrive in Lincolnshire.

Tickets are priced at £5 for the talk, or £9 to also include the wildlife photography exhibition, and booking is advisable.

There will also be a pop-up drink bar from Lincoln Gin throughout the evening and live music from local musician Belle Woodland in the Orientation Hall.

Family friendly evening – August 27

Free wildlife themed activities and Lincoln Owl Rescue will showcase their impressive range of birds of prey.

There will also be face painting, glitter tattoos and balloon modelling available.