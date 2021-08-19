Lincoln
August 19, 2021 1.43 pm

Lincoln’s first Taco Bell now open for deliveries

Drive-thru and dine-in to follow soon!

Taco Bell opened its first Lincoln restaurant on Thursday – initially for deliveries only, in the uphill area of the city.

The Mexican-inspired brand’s 67th UK restaurant saw Taco Bell take over the former Pizza Hut unit in Nettleham Road.

Dine-in service and drive-thru will begin from Wednesday, August 25.

Take a look inside. | Photo: The Lincolnite

Inside dining will open on August 25. Photo: The Lincolnite

In the meantime, customers will be able to order via the Taco Bell app, as well as third-party delivery platforms including Just Eat, Deliveroo and Uber Eats.

This will be followed by a dine-in restaurant on Lincoln High Street, at the former Everest Xpress Nepalese and Indian takeaway, in about three weeks’ time.

Taco Bell is located on Nettleham Road in the unit formerly occupied by Pizza Hut. | Photo: The Lincolnite

You will be able to place your order inside from August 25. | Photo: The Lincolnite

Meanwhile, The Lincolnite went to try out the Mexican-style fast food restaurant in Scunthorpe earlier this month to see what all the fuss is about.

Taco Bell Lincoln staff, including Ryan Barrand (High Street manager) and Hannah Goddard (Nettleham Road drive-thru manager), and the mascots. | Photo: The Lincolnite

Spotted an error? Please notify us by selecting that text and pressing Ctrl+Enter.