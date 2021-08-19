Lincoln’s first Taco Bell now open for deliveries
Drive-thru and dine-in to follow soon!
Taco Bell opened its first Lincoln restaurant on Thursday – initially for deliveries only, in the uphill area of the city.
The Mexican-inspired brand’s 67th UK restaurant saw Taco Bell take over the former Pizza Hut unit in Nettleham Road.
Dine-in service and drive-thru will begin from Wednesday, August 25.
In the meantime, customers will be able to order via the Taco Bell app, as well as third-party delivery platforms including Just Eat, Deliveroo and Uber Eats.
This will be followed by a dine-in restaurant on Lincoln High Street, at the former Everest Xpress Nepalese and Indian takeaway, in about three weeks’ time.
Meanwhile, The Lincolnite went to try out the Mexican-style fast food restaurant in Scunthorpe earlier this month to see what all the fuss is about.