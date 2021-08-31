Man dies in Lincolnshire village crash on A158
A passenger was injured too
A man in his 30s died at the scene and a passenger was taken to hospital after a three-vehicle crash on the A158 Hagworthingham.
Lincolnshire Police officers attended the scene of the crash involve a Vauxhall Meriva, Citroen C1 and a motorbike just after 5.44pm on Wednesday, August 25.
The driver of the Vauxhall, who was not from the local area, died at the scene.
A female passenger travelling in the Citroen was taken to hospital with injuries not believed to be life threatening, police said.
Police said: “Next of kin are aware and we have specialist teams supporting the family at this time. No arrests have been made.”
Anyone who witnessed the collision, or who has dashcam footage, should contact police on 101 quoting incident 339 of August 25.