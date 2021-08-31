Police probe suspicious Lincoln car fire as man seen removing number plates
The man in question left the scene soon after
Police are investigating a car fire in Lincoln after a man in his 30s was seen taking the registration plate off a car shortly before it burst into flames.
Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue were called out at 10.28am on Tuesday morning to a car fire on Poplar Avenue in Lincoln.
A crew from Lincoln South used two breathing apparatus and one hose reel to extinguish the fire, which they believe was caused by a mechanical fault.
Police say that a man in his 30s, described as chubby and wearing a grey jacket, was seen to take off the registration plate before leaving the vehicle, and there were reports of oil being on the road.
Shortly after leaving the scene, the car was found on fire and had to be put out by firefighters, and police are now appealing for anyone with information to come forward.
If you can assist with investigations, call 101 or email [email protected], quoting incident 130 of August 31.