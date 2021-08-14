Man seriously injured in Sleaford assault
A 33-year-old man has been arrested
A man in his 30s has been hospitalised with serious injuries after an attack outside a Sleaford pub in the early hours of the morning.
Lincolnshire Police issued an appeal for witnesses to the assault, which took place at around 4am on Saturday, August 14 outside the Bull and Dog pub on Southgate.
The victim is said to be receiving treatment for serious injuries.
A 33-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.
Police have asked that anyone with information that could help the investigation contacts the force on 101 quoting incident number 102 of August 14.
Alternatively:
Email [email protected] with reference 102 of 14 August in the subject line.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can report via the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.
If you’ve been the victim of crime, support is available, whether you have reported the crime to the police or not. Victim Lincs provide free, confidential advice and guidance, as well as access to specialist emotional support services. Visit victimlincs.co.uk or call 01522 947510 Monday – Friday 8am – 4pm.