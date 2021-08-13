The COVID-19 rule changes from August 16
No more isolation for double jabbed
Fully vaccinated adults won’t have to self-isolate if they are pinged by NHS contact tracers when the new COVID-19 rules come into action next week.
From Monday, August 16, those who have had both doses of their vaccine more than 14 days prior to coming into contact with a positive case, will not be required to self-isolate.
The rule also applies for under 18s, clinical trial participants and those with medical exemptions, regardless of their vaccination status, bringing an end to school kids’ bubbles bursting.
If those eligible people’s self-isolation period was due to end after August 16, they can leave isolation on Monday.
However, they are being encouraged to take a PCR test to check if they have the virus, but will not need to isolate while waiting for the results.
Anyone who tests positive will still be legally required to isolate for ten days, as per current coronavirus restrictions. You can book a PCR test online, by calling 119 or going to a test site.
As well as this, most double vaccinated health and social care staff who came into close contact with positive cases will be able to return to work, on the basis that they test negative for COVID-19.
Daily tests should be taken for 10 days after being contacted, and risk assessments will need to be carried out by a designated person before the staff member returns to work with clinically vulnerable service users.
There will be no change to the rule for unvaccinated people or anyone who has not yet had their second dose.
The changes come as the government confirmed more than 75% of UK adults are now double jabbed, and Public Health England data suggests around 60,000 deaths and 22 million infections have been prevented by vaccinations.
Health and Social Care Secretary Sajid Javid said: “Vaccines are what will bring this pandemic to an end – the wall of defence provided by the rollout is allowing us to get even closer to normal life. If you haven’t already, please make sure you come forward for your jab at the earliest opportunity.”