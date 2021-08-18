Manslaughter accused in custody after Long Bennington attack
He had been on bail
A man charged with manslaughter after an alleged fight in a Lincolnshire village has been remanded in custody after a hearing at Lincoln Crown Court on Wednesday.
Stuart Gray, 63, of Main Road, Long Bennington, was originally granted bail by magistrates but at Lincoln Crown Court this morning, he was remanded in custody following an appeal by the prosecution.
Mr Gray, who appeared in court via video link, was charged with manslaughter and possession of an offensive weapon following the death of 46-year-old Dean Gray last week.
Dean Gray is alleged to have suffered fatal injuries as a result of a fight in Fairfield Yard, Long Bennington.
A second man, Terrance Hardy, 32, of Main Road, Long Bennington, has been charged with the murder of Dean Gray and was remanded in custody at a hearing on Monday.
The two defendants will next appear together at Lincoln Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on September 13.