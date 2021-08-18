Manslaughter accused in custody after Long Bennington attack

A Lincoln village dad is gearing up to run a staggering 830 miles in just 12 days – all to raise vital funds for charity, in memory of his mum.

At 7am tomorrow morning, while most of us are just thinking about crawling out of bed, Chris Bertins will be setting off from Land’s End on a mega running challenge, all the way to John O’Groats.

Chris, from Nettleham, decided to take on the incredible feat to raise money for St Barnabas Hospice, Umbrellas, Epilepsy Action and the RAF Regiment Heritage Centre.

The keen athlete, who owns Nettleham’s Rudies Roots Nurseries garden centre, was ranked in the top ten runners in the UK at youth level and now leads a running club in his village. He said: “Exercising gives me a release from day-to-day pressures, and this is the first time I am using it as a way to fundraise for St Barnabas.

“My mum recently spent time in the St Barnabas Hospice inpatient unit in Lincoln after being diagnosed with terminal bowel cancer. It was a huge shock to the family and we only had three months to prepare.

“The care we received from the hospice was amazing, even with coronavirus restrictions in place. We were able to visit her and spend valuable time together before she passed. The time we got with her will never be forgotten, and for that we are grateful.

“Mum was incredible; she was hard-working and loved by everyone who knew her. She worked at our garden centre with the family and I felt so lucky to be able to work alongside her each day. She was my dad’s best friend and soulmate and we all miss her so much.

“It’s horrible going to work every day and she’s not there. Her boots are still at her desk and we used to make the hanging baskets together every year. I’ve worked long hours – partly so I don’t think and partly because I want to do her proud and keep our reputation going. I’d give anything to have her back.

“Mum made me promise that I would go ahead with this run in August, but I so wish she was here to see me do it.”

So far, Chris has raised more than £1,000 and hopes to get to £10,000 by the end of his challenge. You can make a donation and track Chris’s challenge here.