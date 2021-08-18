‘No incidents’ after huge gypsy traveller funeral in Lincoln

Pubs around the city closed for the day

Police say they dealt with ‘no incidents’ after hundreds of mourners were in Lincoln yesterday for the funeral of a well-known gypsy traveller and her son.

The funeral of Ryalla Duffy, 61, and her son Absolom, 21, saw hundreds of people gather inside and outside Lincoln Cathedral to pay their respects.

Several pubs around the city closed for the day, but Lincolnshire Police said the occasion went off without any incidents.

A police spokesperson told The Lincolnite: “There were no incidents related to this funeral.

“We are pleased to say that this hard work paid off and the funeral went ahead smoothly. We worked closely with [Lincolnshire County Council] highways to support them to manage the road network with such a large funeral.”

The funeral procession left Saxilby early on Tuesday morning, with up to 15 flatbeds carrying floral tributes, several limousines, a horse and carriage leading the cortège and dozens of vehicles following suit.

Ahead of the day, the county council had put out road signs around the city warning drivers to expect long delays.

Ryalla – one of the founding members of the National Federation of Gypsy Liaison Groups – died on March 10 after a sudden illness and her son Absolom died in a car crash on July 8.