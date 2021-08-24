Meet Greater Lincolnshire’s Paralympians competing in Tokyo

A quartet of medal hopefuls from Greater Lincolnshire will be making the county proud in Japan when they compete for Great Britain at the upcoming Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

The rescheduled Paralympic Games will take place between August 24 and September 5, with four-time Paralympians and Paralympic champions Ellie Simmonds (Swimming) and John Stubbs (Archery) the flag bearers for Great Britain at the opening ceremony on Tuesday.

Lincolnshire will then get ready to cheer on local Paralympians Sophie Wells (Equestrian – Dressage), Hollie Arnold (Javelin), Victoria Rumary (Archery), and Jack Hodgson (Judo).

Sophie Wells is hoping to do Great Britain and Lincoln proud as she prepares to compete individually, and with the equestrian team, in Tokyo.

Grimsby athlete Hollie Arnold will head into the Paralympic Games trying to defend her F46 Javelin title, but wants to focus more on having fun and enjoying the experience rather than get lost in the pressure.

Victoria Rumary was in a dark place when she first became a wheelchair user, but since finding her love for archery again she hasn’t looked back and is now aiming to finish in the top spot at the rescheduled Paralympics.

Gainsborough’s Jack Hodgson is one of four judoka who has been selected to represent ParalympicsGB in visually impaired judo.

The former World Junior Champion finished seventh on his Paralympic debut in Rio in 2016 and will be looking to finish even higher in the +100kg category in Japan.

The 24-year-old is the current European Championship Bronze medallist and is ranked seventh in the world.