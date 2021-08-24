Scam warning: Elderly woman conned out of £5k by fake police

Official organisations will never ask you to do this

Lincolnshire Police have issued a warning after an elderly woman was conned into handing over more than £5,000 to scammers near Grantham.

The victim, in her 80s, was targeted by fraudsters posing as police officers. They had convinced her in a phone call that she needed to withdraw funds and hand them to a so-called ‘police courier’.

She subsequently withdrew funds from her bank and gave then to the fraudsters when they visited a property in Buckminster Lane, Skillington, Grantham on July 5.

Investigating officers have now released an appeal for help to trace the criminals responsible.

The force said in a statement that it is looking for anyone who might have dashcam footage from that street, or nearby streets, between 1.30pm and 3pm on July 5.

PC Rachel Smith from Grantham CID, said: “This type of scam is particularly distressing and invasive for the person involved; they have been targeted in their home, a place that they should be able to feel, and expect to be, safe. Despite the victim asking lots of questions, these scammers had ways to get round her suspicions.

“Our new line of enquiry is of particular importance, and we’re very keen to hear from anyone who might be able to help us. Perhaps you regularly commute through that route, or live or work in the area – any information will be gratefully received to support our investigations, and hopefully bring those responsible to justice to help the victim.

“This was a despicable way to prey on a person who may be vulnerable, and the amount of money in question here is not insignificant.”

Lincolnshire Police advised people to ‘always question what’s happening’. There is more good advice available from “Take Five”.

If you have information or dash cam footage which can help with this incident, there are a number of ways to get in touch:

By clicking on the email link [email protected] please remember to reference crime number 21000379557 in the subject box

Via the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime number 21000379557

Through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org