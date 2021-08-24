Popular indie band Courteeners announce Lincoln show

Courteeners are coming to Lincoln for a night to remember this winter

Courteeners, one of the most popular indie groups of their generation, will be celebrating 15 years of gigs with a live show at Lincoln Engine Shed this November.

The Manchester-based indie-rock band will open their ‘The Whites Of Their Eyes‘ tour at Lincoln Engine Shed on Monday, November 15, one of eight shows across England in November.

The group will be supported by Vistas at the Engine Shed, as Courteeners mark 15 years since their first gig with a celebratory spate of shows to round off 2021.

They will play all the big hits, including the timeless classic Not Nineteen Forever, and are sure to provide a great experience for the fans who have waited so long to see them live.

Tickets will go on sale at 9am on Friday, August 27, costing £38.50 per person. Check the Engine Shed website on that date for tickets.

The Engine Shed will require all those attending the gig to either provide proof of a negative lateral flow or PCR test taken within 48 hours of the event, or proof of double vaccination status.

Courteeners’ frontman Liam Fray said of the tour: “So in 2006, Taylor Swift arrived on the scene, Gnarls Barkley was ‘Crazy’, Guy Goma accidentally introduced himself to the world, and so did we.

“We played our first gig at Manchester Roadhouse in October, 15 years ago. What a night to remember. I wish we actually could.

“Anyways, we thought we’d sort some very special shows to mark this momentous occasion so, we give you The Whites of Their Eyes Tour. You’ll be able to see ours and we’ll be able to see yours. We’ve missed them.”