Negotiators help save person on Lincoln building

Luckily he was taken down safely

Negotiators helped save a person in Lincoln after a large police presence was called over concerns for their safety at a building site.

Lincolnshire Police were called to a building on Tritton Road in Lincoln at 6pm on Sunday, August 15.

An eyewitness told The Lincolnite that she saw five police cars and a police van at the building site next to Morrisons.

She said there was a fireman and a police officer on top of the building, with emergency services at the scene for a number of hours.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “Negotiators were deployed to the scene and the incident was brought to a safe conclusion later that evening.”

Anyone affected by this story can seek help from the Samaritans by calling the charity’s helpline number on 116 123.