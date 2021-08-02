New wood with 16,000 trees will be planted in Boston

Work is expected to begin soon on what will be Dion’s Wood Nature Reserve after plans for a 16,000 tree and shrub development were approved by Boston Borough Council.

The project is being run by the Boston Woods Trust which already has sites at the Joseph Banks Country Park in Wyberton and Fenside Woods on the edge of the Fenside Estate.

The Joseph Banks facility includes Westgate Wood, Oak Wood, Jenny’s Wood and Wildflower Meadow, while Fenside Woods includes Grange Wood, Beech Wood, Pioneer Wood and Beech Wood Green Burial.

Together the current sites cover 110 acres of woods and parklands and they are home to 90,000 trees and shrubs that have been planted over two decades.

The new 13 hectare site located behind Willoughby Road will comprise of woodland and wildflower meadows.

Nearly 3km of limestone and gravel tracks will be created to encourage insects and butterflies, while there will also be a small lake.

Launch events for Dion’s Wood Nature Reserve are planned for Sunday, November 21 and Sunday, December 5, where people can help plant the trees – to be called the Boston Tree Party.

Chairman of the group Adrian Isaac said: “We are sure that the site – close to Pilgrim Hospital, Butterfly Hospice and next to existing council allotments – will be popular and that is why we are also creating a small car park, off Willoughby Road to accommodate 18 vehicles that will be available for volunteers and visitors.

“The facility will help the recovery of a depleted natural environment and offer a peaceful haven for local people.”

Boston Woods Trust was established in 2001 and has worked towards its goals of developing woodland around Boston to benefit everyone by increasing biodiversity, combating climate change, creating sustainable woodland and improving health and well-being for local people.

The group is always looking for new members, and volunteers to get involved with the maintenance and development of the woods. Adrian added: “I am very proud of what our wonderful band of volunteers has achieved.”

​“All sorts of sponsorship options are also available and sponsoring a tree is an ideal way to celebrate a special occasion and show someone you care about them and the environment. You can also sponsor a tree in memory of a loved one. Or why not adopt an established tree?

“Seats and chainsaw sculptures can be dedicated in memory of a loved one, or for any special occasion. They are available in various locations in the woods and park.”

For more information contact chairman of the group Adrian Isaac on 01205 365949 or email [email protected].