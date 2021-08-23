NHS push for young people to get COVID jabbed as cases in Lincolnshire fall slightly

There were 3,854 cases of Coronavirus in Greater Lincolnshire last week, as the government cracks down on “cowboy behaviour” from some travel testing companies.

Government figures published on Sunday afternoon showed 754 new cases in Lincolnshire, 168 in North East Lincolnshire and 151 in North Lincolnshire.

The total is a 2% drop on the 3,934 cases confirmed the previous week.

The figures showed three new deaths of Greater Lincolnshire residents over the weekend, meaning the total over the past seven days is 15.

NHS figures are not updated over the weekend, leaving the weekly total at four deaths in hospitals across Greater Lincolnshire this week.

A new NHS campaign aimed at getting young people to take the jab has been launched. The video, published on Vimeo, features the experiences of three people who have shared stories of the effects of long COVID. The government has now offered all 16 and 17-year-olds in England with a COVID jab and more than 360,000 young people have taken up the offer. The latest figures show that more than 47.6 million people in the UK – about 87% of over-16s – have now received at least one vaccine, with more than 41.6 million – 76% – having had both jabs. Vaccine figures released by the government on Thursday showed Lincolnshire health staff have now given out 1,056,410 cumulative doses, up 14,241 on the previous week’s 1,042,169 total, and an extra 2,318 doses than the previous week. Of those, 564,124 are first doses, while 492,286 are second. The Lincolnshire population is 634,453 according to the Office for National Statistics 2020 population estimates. This means the percentage of the population over the age of 16 to have received a first dose is now 89%, while 76% have had their second. Of those aged over 18, a total of 559,246 people have received their first dose, while 491,111 people over 18 have been double-jabbed. Meanwhile, 4,878 people under 18 have had their first dose, and 1,175 have had their second. The government has today said it will issue two-strike warnings to more than 80 private COVID-19 travel test providers, and remove 57 from its website, due to misleading prices, no longer existing or failing to provide relevant tests. Travellers coming to England from Amber and Green list countries have to test both before and after they arrive in the UK, while Red country arrivals still have to quarantine. A recent review of the government’s own list of private companies offering tests found that the the prices displayed were lower on the Gov.UK site than the reality. Health secretary Sajid Javid said: “It is absolutely unacceptable for any private testing company to be taking advantage of holidaymakers and today’s action clamps down on this cowboy behaviour. “57 firms will be removed from the Gov.UK list and a further 82 will be given a two-strike warning – if they advertise misleading prices ever again, they’re off.”

Coronavirus data for Greater Lincolnshire on Sunday, August 22

93,852 cases (up 1,073)

61,424 in Lincolnshire (up 754)

14,503 in North Lincolnshire (up 151)

17,925 in North East Lincolnshire (up 168)

2,254 deaths (up three)

1,655 from Lincolnshire (up one)

305 from North Lincolnshire (no up one)

291 from North East Lincolnshire (up one)

of which 1,354 hospital deaths (no change)

835 at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (no change)

44 at Lincolnshire Community Health Service hospitals (no change)

1 at Lincolnshire Partnership Foundation Trust (no change)

474 in Northern Lincolnshire (NLAG) (no change)

6,492,906 UK cases, 131,640 deaths

DATA SOURCE — FIGURES CORRECT AT THE TIME OF THE LATEST UPDATE. POSTCODE DATA INCLUDES DEATHS NOT IN HEALTHCARE FACILITIES OR IN HOSPITALS OUTSIDE AUTHORITY BOUNDARIES.