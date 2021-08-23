Theft, burglary and fraud at Skegness shop

Police wish to speak with this man

Police are investigating three incidents of theft, commercial burglary and fraud at the same Skegness shop, which they believe are connected.

All three incidents happened at The Works at The Hildreds Shopping Centre, and the surrounding area, on July 21.

Police said their investigations have revealed CCTV footage which shows a clear image of someone the force would like to contact.

Over a month after the incident, Lincolnshire Police have released a photo of a man, who they said might be able to help with their enquiries.

Anyone with information, or who can identify the man, should contact police on 101 or via email at [email protected] quoting incident number 216 of July 21.

Alternatively, it can be reported through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.