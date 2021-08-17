Night closures from next week on A46 Riseholme Roundabout

The A46 Riseholme Roundabout will shut for overnight work for three nights next week.

The maintenance works, including surfacing and road lining, will start on Monday, August 23 and are expected to last for three evenings, subject to weather.

The works will be carried between Carholme Roundabout and Nettleham Roundabout and temporary traffic signals will be in place on the A15 and Riseholme Road from 10pm to 6am.

The diversion route for the overnight closures will be via Saxilby Road/The Avenue/B1273/Yarborough Crescent/Riseholme Road-Longdales Road/Nettleham Road, and vice versa.

Councillor Richard Davies, executive member for highways, said: “Our improvements to Riseholme Roundabout have made a real difference to people’s journey times thanks to extra capacity at all of the roundabout’s entrances and exits.

“However, since opening last autumn, we’ve noticed a few small sections of road that haven’t lived up to the standards we expect.

“Quality issues like these aren’t uncommon, as it sometimes takes several months for a defect to form, so, as part of our contract with them, Breheny will be carrying out some minor repairs to ensure a long, serviceable life for the roundabout.

“We’ll be doing everything we can to keep disruption to a minimum, including carrying the works out overnight when there are far fewer vehicles on the road and maintaining access for residents when it’s safe to do so.”