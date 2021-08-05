Opening date set for Lincoln’s first Taco Bell

Taco Bell has confirmed its first restaurant in Lincoln will open on Wednesday, August 25.

The Mexican-inspired brand’s 67th UK restaurant opening will see Taco Bell take over the former Pizza Hut at 238 Nettleham Road. It will be open seven days a week from 10.30am until 11pm.

That will be followed by a dine-in restaurant on Lincoln High Street, at the former Everest Xpress Nepalese and Indian takeaway, around three weeks later, meaning the city will have two Taco Bell sites to choose from by the end of September at the latest.

Lucy Dee, head of marketing at Taco Bell UK, said: “We’re delighted to be able to bring Taco Bell to Lincoln. Lincoln has been crying out for a Taco Bell and we’re very pleased to be able to deliver; creating local jobs despite challenging circumstances.

“We look forward to feeding residents from August onwards whether it be via home delivery, click and collect, drive-thru or dine in”.

Customers will be able to order in advance via the Taco Bell app, website or third-party delivery platforms, or use the digital kiosks in-store for dine in or the drive-thru. Local residents are invited to say ‘hola’ to Taco Bell with a free taco offer when downloading the firm’s UK app.

The Lincolnite went to try out the Mexican-style fast food restaurant in Scunthorpe on Wednesday to see what all the fuss is about.