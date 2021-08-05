Lincoln
August 5, 2021 10.37 am

Opening date set for Lincoln’s first Taco Bell

Not too long to wait now!
It would be wrong to go to Taco Bell and not have at least one taco, right? | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Taco Bell has confirmed its first restaurant in Lincoln will open on Wednesday, August 25.

The Mexican-inspired brand’s 67th UK restaurant opening will see Taco Bell take over the former Pizza Hut at 238 Nettleham Road. It will be open seven days a week from 10.30am until 11pm.

That will be followed by a dine-in restaurant on Lincoln High Street, at the former Everest Xpress Nepalese and Indian takeaway, around three weeks later, meaning the city will have two Taco Bell sites to choose from by the end of September at the latest.

Taco Bell’s famous chalupa supreme meal comes with a three cheese blend and sour cream, mixed in with seasoned beef and salad. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Lucy Dee, head of marketing at Taco Bell UK, said: “We’re delighted to be able to bring Taco Bell to Lincoln. Lincoln has been crying out for a Taco Bell and we’re very pleased to be able to deliver; creating local jobs despite challenging circumstances.

“We look forward to feeding residents from August onwards whether it be via home delivery, click and collect, drive-thru or dine in”.

Nachos Bell Grande are a bit messy, but that’s the whole point! | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Sweet delights in the form of churros with caramel sauce. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Customers will be able to order in advance via the Taco Bell app, website or third-party delivery platforms, or use the digital kiosks in-store for dine in or the drive-thru. Local residents are invited to say ‘hola’ to Taco Bell with a free taco offer when downloading the firm’s UK app.

The excitement is rife as Taco Bell’s arrival in Lincoln edges nearer. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

The Lincolnite went to try out the Mexican-style fast food restaurant in Scunthorpe on Wednesday to see what all the fuss is about.

