Mansion with trampoline and 17 bathrooms on market for £700k

From astro-turfed bedrooms to ornamental ponds, this place has it all

A gigantic house in North Lincolnshire with 17 bedrooms, an indoor swimming pool, ornamental pond and even a trampoline inside has been put up for sale at a modest price of £700,000.

The detached property in North Ewster, near Scunthorpe, has been listed by Century 21 Doncaster, who say one side is being used as a family home, while the other has ‘huge potential for business use’.

Comprising of 17 bedrooms and bathrooms, two large living areas, a games area with a pool table and trampoline, as well as a sauna and indoor swimming pool, the £700,000 home seems a bargain considering the features that come with it.

Outside, there is a fountain and an ornamental pond, plus plenty of garden space for wildlife to freely roam around in.

The history of the property shows that it was originally built as the Tide Race Hotel and restaurant, before later being used as a nursing home and then a family house.

Let’s take a look inside: