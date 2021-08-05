Scunthorpe
August 5, 2021 10.00 am

Mansion with trampoline and 17 bathrooms on market for £700k

From astro-turfed bedrooms to ornamental ponds, this place has it all
There are 17 bedrooms inside this huge property in North Lincolnshire! | Photo: Century 21 Doncaster

A gigantic house in North Lincolnshire with 17 bedrooms, an indoor swimming pool, ornamental pond and even a trampoline inside has been put up for sale at a modest price of £700,000.

The detached property in North Ewster, near Scunthorpe, has been listed by Century 21 Doncaster, who say one side is being used as a family home, while the other has ‘huge potential for business use’.

Comprising of 17 bedrooms and bathrooms, two large living areas, a games area with a pool table and trampoline, as well as a sauna and indoor swimming pool, the £700,000 home seems a bargain considering the features that come with it.

Outside the property you can find a stunning fountain and ornamental pond. | Photo: Century 21 Doncaster

Outside, there is a fountain and an ornamental pond, plus plenty of garden space for wildlife to freely roam around in.

The history of the property shows that it was originally built as the Tide Race Hotel and restaurant, before later being used as a nursing home and then a family house.

Let’s take a look inside:

A games room with a trampoline, it sounds like a dream come true! | Photo: Century 21 Doncaster

What child wouldn’t want their bedroom astro-turfed? | Photo: Century 21 Doncaster

The kitchen has been full refurbished to give it a modern look. | Photo: Century 21 Doncaster

Plenty of room to sit down and eat in the kitchen. | Photo: Century 21 Doncaster

One of the many stylish bathrooms in the property. | Photo: Century 21 Doncaster

Each bedroom has its own unique character and style. | Photo: Century 21 Doncaster

There are two large living spaces inside the house, offering ample room for guests. | Photo: Century 21 Doncaster

It has been described as a “one of a kind” home by the agents selling it. | Photo: Century 21 Doncaster

