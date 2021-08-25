“Painstaking work” for police as Ingoldmells caravan fire remains unexplained

Lincolnshire Police are continuing “painstaking work” at the scene of a tragic caravan fire in Ingoldmells, which tragically took the life of a two-year-old little girl.

Hundreds of people have paid tribute to Louisiana-Brook and raised more than £5,000 in her memory after the harrowing incident. Her Mother Natasha Broadley managed to escape the fire on Monday with her three other children, and has since been discharged from hospital.

The residents who were asked to leave their caravans due to the tragic incident have now been able to return, police said.

Alongside Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue and other specialists from the Forensic Science Service, they were continuing a ‘methodical and meticulous’ investigation of the scene on Wednesday. Police said they expect this to take some time.

The force said: “It is painstaking work and there will be forensic tests ongoing, all which take time for any conclusion to be drawn. We are treating the tragic death of the two-year-old girl as unexplained at this time.

“Our specialist officers are supporting the family following this tragic incident. They were on holiday at the caravan park when the fire broke out. Family members who escaped the fire were the two-year-old’s siblings, all aged under 11 and their mum who is in her 30s.”

Detective Inspector Jo Fortune, Senior Investigating Officer at Lincolnshire Police, said: “Our thoughts are very much with the family and friends of those involved in this tragic incident and I send our condolences. We will do everything we can to establish what has happened.

“I would like to pass on my personal thanks to everyone who helped on the evening and has supported the family too. It was a very serious and frightening time.”

A fundraiser, set up by friend Laurie Selfridge, has so far raised more than £5,000 – click here to donate.

She wrote under a photo of Louisiana-Brook and her siblings: “As yesterday’s tragic news has broken all our hearts … only God knows what pain Natasha and her children are going through right now.

“Their life has been torn apart in a million ways. Their baby sister so tragically taken from them all.

“If only we can give Tasha some peace at this time by helping her in any way you can would be so appreciated. Please donate anything you can.”