World-leading University of Lincoln campus gets £4.7m refurbishment

The University of Lincoln’s Riseholme Park campus has undergone a £4.7 million makeover with months of major refurbishment works.

The 400-acre site just north of the city comprises the Lincoln Institute for Agri-Food Technology, as well as Riseholme Hall, an equestrian centre, Plowright House, a working farm, watercourses and wood and grasslands.

The extensive refurbishment aimed to provide improved learning and research facilities for university staff and students.

The works at Riseholme Hall, a Grade II listed early 18th century building, included new lighting and redecoration throughout.

New security doors and scanning technology was installed to each office and meeting room, and there is a new kitchen and cafe area, as well as a shower room and toilet facilities.

On the external side of the building, repairs to protect the fabric of the hall were carried out, such as replacing timber and liquid coating the roof.

Barns and stables at the equestrian centre and farm have been upgraded with new lighting and extensions, as well as a new roundhouse for farm livestock and public viewing areas for staff and students.

Refurbishment works also took place at Plowright House, used by Barclays, and houses on Eagle Laboratory Farm, which supports entrepreneurs with up-to-date technology for further innovation in the agricultural sector.

The construction works saw a big recycling push throughout the project, with main contractors G F Tomlinson recycling 97% of its construction waste.

As well as this, 83% of the workforce were local labour and 77% of local spend was sourced and achieved within 40 miles of the site, making it a wholly Lincolnshire-based development.

Craig Stopper, framework manager at G F Tomlinson, said: “The agriculture research and teaching facilities at Riseholme campus are recognised as one of the best institutions in the world, and the major refurbishment works have delivered vast improvements to the site to enable the continuation of important research, innovation and education.

“We are proud to have worked with the university once again to help bolster its fantastic further and higher education resources and facilities for students all over the world who choose to study there.

“As a company, we pride ourselves on the social value we can deliver to improve the communities and areas in which we work, and through the Scape Regional Construction framework, this is another project that has enabled us to provide excellent environmental and economic benefits to Lincolnshire and the wider East Midlands region.”