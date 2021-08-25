Thousands raised as Lincolnshire pays tribute to toddler killed in Ingoldmells caravan fire

Hundreds of people have paid tribute to the “beautiful little girl” who tragically lost her life in a caravan fire in Ingoldmells.

Thousands of pounds have been donated to the family of the child, named by friends as Louisiana-Brook from Newark.

Investigations are continuing into the cause of the blaze, which happened at the Sealands Caravan Park in Ingoldmells at around 10.30pm on Monday, August 23.

Mother Natasha Broadley managed to escape the fire with her three other children, and has since been discharged from hospital.

Tributes and heartfelt messages have poured in for the family following the harrowing incident which has left the local community in shock.

A fundraiser, set up by friend Laurie Selfridge, has so far raised more than £3,000.

She wrote under a photo of Louisiana-Brook and her siblings: “As yesterday’s tragic news has broken all our hearts … only God knows what pain Natasha and her children are going through right now.

“Their life has been torn apart in a million ways. Their baby sister so tragically taken from them all…

“If only we can give Tasha some peace at this time by helping her in any way you can would be so appreciated. Please donate anything you can.”

Louisiana-Brook’s grandmother Donna Broadley thanked local people for their support and messages, and posted a series of heartbreaking images of the youngster enjoying her time on holiday.

She wrote in a public social media post: “Our hearts are broken as wee wee was our baby of the family […] Tash gave her everything, she was her right leg.”

Hundreds of people have left messages to the family, describing the toddler as a “beautiful little princess.”

Hayley Berry wrote on the family’s fundraiser: “Sleep tight princess, my heart has truly broken for you, Tasha and all the family. ”

Gabe Francis wrote: “I used to be a firefighter and at one point in time would have had to deal with this. After leaving the service and having children the same age of my own I am truly heartbroken for this family. This kind of thing shouldn’t happen.”