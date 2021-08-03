Prison for callous Grimsby burglar who broke into woman’s house
A neighbour spotted him acting suspiciously
A 41-year-old man faces six months behind bars after breaking into a woman’s house in Grimsby and stealing her purse in a “callous” act.
Paul Chapman, 41, of Ashtree Avenue, Grimsby was sentenced to six months in prison after pleading guilty to charges of burglary and theft at Grimsby Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, July 28.
The incident took place on Monday, July 26, when Chapman gained access to a house at Tivoli Gardens, and whilst inside the property he stole the victim’s purse before fleeing.
A neighbour of the victim had noticed Chapman acting suspiciously and contacted police, who were able to find and arrest him shortly after.
Detective Constable Connolly said: “This is a great result and I’m glad that Chapman is now behind bars where he belongs.
“Theft and burglary are serious offences and we will continue do everything we can to cause disruption to criminals who think it is okay to carry out crimes of this nature.
“We would still encourage residents to take precautions to ensure their home remains safe. Many homes are left unsecured with doors and windows left open or unlocked. This is sadly easy access for an opportunist thief.
“Make sure your doors and windows are closed and locked when you’re not in the room, we would also recommend burglar alarms and security lighting. It may be expensive, but they are very effective deterrents and can bring down your insurance costs.”