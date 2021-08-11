South Lincoln villages prepare for 12 weeks of roadworks

A major programme of roadworks on the B1178 White Lane/Tower Lane and the B1178/A607 crossroads near Harmston will begin next month, lasting up to 12 weeks.

From Monday, September 27, the B1178 and connecting roads will be closed until the week commencing December 13. Diversion routes will be put in place through Boothby Graffoe.

The project, the completion of which will be weather dependent, will also allow for the installation of a new underground water main crossing.

As part of the project, the following traffic management will be in place:

Monday, September 27 until w/c December 13 – 24/7 road closure of the B1178 White Lane/Tower Lane, between the A607 and A15

Diversion route via the B1202 Heath Lane

Monday, September 27 until w/c November 8 – 24/7 temporary traffic signals at the B1178/A607 Harmston crossroads

During this time, bus stops on either side of the A607 at the junction will be closed. Those wanting to use the bus are advised to the stops at Vicarage Lane

Monday, November 1 until w/c November 8 – night-time road closure at the B1178/A607 Harmston crossroads from 7pm to 6am, Monday to Friday

Diversion route for those using the A607 via the A15

Councillor Richard Davies, executive member for highway at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “Not only will we be fully rebuilding sections of the B1178 White Lane and Tower Lane, but we’ll also be refurbishing the traffic signals at and resurfacing sections of its crossroads with the A607.

“With the road closed, we’ve also worked closely with Anglian Water to arrange for them to take advantage of our road closure to build a new, underground water main crossing, which will mean less disruption in the future.

“We intend to do everything we can to minimise disruption, including carrying the works out as efficiently as possible with a view to hopefully finishing up early. But this will be purely down to weather and how things progress on site once we start.

“Once complete, these improvements will make travelling in and around Harmston safer and more comfortable for all road users.”