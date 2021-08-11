Popular Lincoln dad’s touching two-day send-off as murder investigation continues

Family and friends of alleged Lincoln murder victim Darren Munnelly have revealed plans for a touching two-day celebration of his life aimd an investigation into his tragic death.

Darren, 46, suffered a fatal injury after he was attacked on July 26 at a property on Carr Street in the early hours of that morning. An inquest into his death opened on August 2, during which his cause of death was confirmed as a head injury.

Declan Grant, 22, of St Mary’s Street in Lincoln was charged with murder and was remanded in custody to appear at Lincoln Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on August 31.

Darren’s son Sean Falkinder posted on social media saying family and friends would celebrate his dad’s life at St Hugh’s Church at 11am on August 27, before moving onto Castleward Club at 1pm, and he has asked people to share his post.

The day before, Thursday, August 26, there is a planned reception into St Hugh’s Church on Broadgate in Lincoln at 6pm. This will be followed by drinks on the common and then at the Queen In The West pub.

Darren’s family – Billy, Karen, Sean, Jack and Cheryl – previously paid tribute to a ‘popular and sociable’ dad who secretly cooked for people stuck at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

They said: “Darren was such a friendly, popular and sociable man who was so kind to others. He grew up in the West End area of Lincoln, and was a really friendly person.”

Darren cooked food and delivered it to people in need across Lincoln during the coronavirus pandemic. He was described by his family as being “so generous and so thoughtful to other people” and he raised £1,500 for Macmillan Cancer Support by completing Go Sober for October in 2017

The 46-year-old loved music and singing and was known for wearing a goat-skin fur coat. He was also an avid sports fan and supported Manchester United, and also loved to play snooker with his son Sean.

His family added: “He was such an outgoing, well-liked person who could liven up any party and was a lot of fun. He was also so proud of his Irish roots.

“Since Darren’s death, the support we’ve received from the local community has been amazing with so many cards, text messages and flowers.

“We’d like to say thank you to everyone for their generosity, love and support. We’d also particularly like to thank those from Lincolnshire Police, Lincoln County Hospital, the paramedics who initially treated him, Victim Support and Father John Kyne. You have all supported us so much.

“Darren will always be missed. He was irreplaceable.”