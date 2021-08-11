Stoned lorry driver crushed police car and seriously injured officers in A1 crash

The officers still suffer with PTSD after the crash

A 38-year-old man has been jailed for two years after causing a crash on the A1 that left two police officers with fractured spines and broken ribs when their car was crushed by the lorry driver ignoring a lane closure.

Christopher Swain, of St Peter’s Road, Stowmarket in Suffolk, was sentenced at Lincoln Crown Court on August 10, for causing the major crash on November 25, 2020.

Shortly after 11.20am, Grantham response officers PC Christopher Windsor-Beck and PC Matt Brand responded to reports of a broken down lorry on the A1 at Colsterworth.

As they were waiting for recovery and forming a lane closure, a second lorry, driven by Swain, swerved through the closure and smashed into the stationary police car from behind.

It caused severe damage to the car and serious injury to the officers inside it, including fractures to the spine, broken ribs and a broken collarbone. Swain suffered minor injuries as well.

PC Windsor-Beck and PC Brand have also suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder following the incident, as they were blindsided by the lorry and their police vehicle was left in ruin.

The pair have since returned to work but are still recovering from the crash.

Christopher Swain was sentenced for two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, and for being over the prescribed limit for cannabis.

He has been jailed for two years, disqualified from driving for four years and ordered to retake his driving test after an earlier guilty plea for both offences.

Grantham Sergeant Dan McCormack said: “This was a difficult incident involving two members of my team who were simply carrying out their duties in keeping the public of Lincolnshire safe.

“The dangers of getting behind the wheel after using any drug are highlighted in this incident. The driver’s reaction times were greatly impeded, and I have no doubt that this was the main contributing factor to this accident. We will continue to tackle drug driving as part of our plan to make Lincolnshire’s roads safe for everyone to travel on.

“PC Brand and PC Windsor-Beck are still recovering but they have returned to work and they are incredibly thankful for all the support and well wishes they have received from their colleagues as well as the public.”