Strangers save young boy’s life at Skegness beach
Quick thinking people saved his life
A missing six-year-old boy was pulled from the sea by some fast thinking people who saved his life at Skegness beach.
Lincolnshire Police were called to the report a missing boy on the beach just before 5pm on Thursday, August 12.
The boy was coughing and spluttering, but went on to recover quickly. Police and the family of the boy said they will be eternally grateful for the actions of the people who saved him.
An air ambulance also attended the scene, but was fortunately not needed as the boy attended hospital as a precaution via land ambulance.
The incident has prompted Lincolnshire Police to provide advice and tips on how to stay safe and enjoy the county’s coastline:
- Tell your child what to do if they get separated from you. Agree a prominent meeting place for them to find you
- Use a Sandi Starfish wristband to record your phone number so you can be contacted
- Keep an up-to-date photo and remember what your children are wearing.
- Download What3Words – an app that will give emergency services your exact location
- Inflatables such as blow up toys and airbeds should not be used in the sea as there is a risk you will be swept out
PCSO Dave Bunker said: “Thankfully, this incident had a happy ending. However, it was a close call and not something that anyone involved will ever forget. Please respect the water. It’s fun and bracing, but it’s also potentially deadly.
“Please look out for yourselves, each other, and especially children in the ocean. Use a lifeguarded beach if you can and don’t use inflatables.
“Sandi Starfish wristbands are available at Skegness, Ingoldmells and Mablethorpe and help us reunite lost children with their carers more quickly. The Sandi Starfish flags provide a good point to agree to meet with your child if they become lost. Above all, enjoy our coastline, but do it safely.”