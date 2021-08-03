Third arrest as police continue Skegness assault probe
A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries
A third person has been arrested as police continue to investigate an incident in which a man was seriously injured in Skegness.
Officers received reports at 5.48am on July 28 that a man had suffered serious injuries at an address on Castleton Boulevard. The man was taken to hospital and a scene guard was put in place. Police said on Tuesday, August 3 that the victim is still in hospital.
A man and woman in their 30s were previously arrested in relation to the incident and were taken into police custody. Lincolnshire Police have since revealed that a 43-year-old man was also arrested in relation to the incident.
All three have now been released on police bail and investigations are ongoing.
Investigating officer Detective Inspector Richard Nethercott previously said: “We are appealing for witnesses following a serious assault that took place on Castleton Boulevard earlier this morning.
“We are still trying to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and would urge members of the public to come forward with any information that can assist our officers.”
Anyone with information should contact police on 101 or via email at [email protected] quoting incident 63 of July 28.
Alternatively, it can be reported via the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online here