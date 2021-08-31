Transfer deadline day: Imps defender joins Stevenage on loan
A transfer deadline day move
Lincoln City defender Max Melbourne has joined League Two club Stevenage on a short-term loan deal until January 2022.
The 22-year-old joined the Imps on a permanent transfer in January last year after having impressed during his loan spell from West From in September 2019.
Melbourne, who spent time on loan with Walsall last season, has made five appearances in all competitions for Michael Appleton’s men so far in the 2021/22 campaign including four in League One.
Jez George, Director of Football at Lincoln City, said: “This loan move is a great opportunity for Max to get more regular first team football.
“Despite starting four league games this season, we now have Lewis Montsma fully fit after a disrupted pre season, Joe Walsh on course to return to fitness by the end of next month and have signed TJ Eyoma on a permanent transfer from Tottenham Hotspur, so Max’s potential game time with the club moving forward would be limited.
“Max is also entering the final year of his contract, so this loan will help him try to secure an option for himself beyond this season, which he knows will be away from Lincoln.”