Transfer deadline day: Scunthorpe sign Tigers midfielder on loan
One through the door at the Iron
Scunthorpe United have made their first move of transfer deadline day, signing Hull City midfielder Harry Wood on loan until the end of the season.
The 19-year-old arrives from the Championship side after making his first senior appearance for Hull in the final game of the League One campaign last season.
He joined Hull at under-16 level and has made one substitute appearance this season, coming off the bench for the Tigers during their 1-1 draw with Wigan Athletic in the Carabao Cup earlier in August.
Wood will take the number 14 shirt at Scunthorpe United, and the move is subject to EFL ratification.
The transfer window closes at 11pm on Tuesday for Premier League and EFL clubs, with teams scrambling to get some last minute business done.