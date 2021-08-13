‘Utterly Brilliant’: TV legend Timmy Mallett enjoys trip to Lincoln!
He also visited ‘spectacular Spilsby’
Children’s television legend Timmy Mallett enjoyed the wonders of Lincoln Cathedral and the new imp trail during his trip to the city on Thursday.
Timmy is best known for his visual style, colourful glasses, loud shirts, catchphrases such as “utterly brilliant”, and of course the giant pink foam mallet known as “Mallett’s Mallet”.
Timmy, who is a keen cyclist, took a photo of himself next to the imp outside the Lincoln Visitor Information Centre in the Bailgate and posted it to his Twitter account. Should it now be renamed the Tim-p trail?
He then cycled to Lincoln Cathedral on the Cathedral Cycle Route along Water Rail Way.
We are pleased you enjoyed your visit!
— Lincoln Cathedral (@LincsCathedral) August 12, 2021
His time in Lincolnshire didn’t finish there as Timmy then cycled on to Spilsby, which he described as “spectacular”.
Yay! Spilsby spectacular! pic.twitter.com/uUd7VdMcQi
— Timmy Mallett (@TimmyMallett) August 12, 2021
Timmy’s trip to Lincoln comes after he was recently appointed as official ice lolly tester for Iceland.
Utterly Brilliant!
I’ve been appointed @icelandfoods official ice lolly tester!
I reviewed the @BarrattSweets range and rated them in the SQUILLIONS!
You can see the videos right here: https://t.co/RVkhnvbq4r#ad
— Timmy Mallett (@TimmyMallett) August 12, 2021