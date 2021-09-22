Arrests after armed police called to weapons incident in Lincoln
Blades and a BB gun were seized by police
Armed police have arrested two males and charged one of them with weapon possession after a brawl in Lincoln, involving a teenage boy.
Officers were called to reports of a man with a weapon and an altercation involving numerous people on Princess Street in Lincoln at 1.50pm on Tuesday.
Specialist armed response officers and the dog unit were deployed to seize a BB gun and bladed weapons, as police worked with the CCTV team to identify suspects.
Barry Dawes, 38, of Princess Street in Lincoln, was charged with two counts of possession of an offensive weapon and has been released on bail to appear at Lincoln Magistrates Court on October 6.
A 16-year-old boy was arrested for possession of a firearm with attempt to cause fear of violence, and has been released on bail. He is yet to be charged.
Anyone with information or video footage of this incident is being asked to call Lincolnshire Police on 101 and quote incident reference 208 of September 21.