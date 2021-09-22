Lincoln Lush store closed for month-long refurbishment

It will reopen at the end of October

The Lush store in Lincoln is being renovated and as a result will be closed for at least the next month.

The skincare and cosmetics business closed its Lincoln branch in the Cornhill on Saturday, September 18 to allow for a store makeover.

It will reopen at the end of October with the promise of a “fresh new look”, just in time to stock Lush Christmas products.

The shop has put up signs in windows, which are now blacked out with boards, saying: “You scrub up pretty well, so do we! Lush will be back with a fresh new look soon.”

Lush has been a big hit with Lincoln shoppers, offering plastic-free and vegan consultations as well as sourcing ethically made products such as bath bombs and sprays.