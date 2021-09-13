Bald move for Lincoln firm launching new hair loss product

Two Lincoln entrepreneurs have invested and helped launch a new spray to help tackle baldness in men.

More than 30% of men experience some form of hair loss before they reach the age of 30, with more than 80% having hair loss in their lifetime. Male Pattern Baldness (MPB) is the most common cause of hair loss in men, and there are 6.5 million males in the UK who experience it.

Unthin is the latest brand to be born from Certified Health, part of Featured Group, which was co-founded by Lincoln businessmen Peter Watson and Bradley McKenny.

The duo were both named in The Lincolnite’s 30 Under 30 in 2019 and continue to go from strength to strength.

Unthin’s Treatment Spray combines two of the most popular treatments on the hair loss market.

It has been turned into a simple, twice-daily topical spray that is proven to reverse the effects of MPB. It costs £20 for the first month and then £40 per month after that, as part of a monthly subscription model. – buy the spray here and use the purchase code ‘Growth40’ for a free first month.

Previously, men had often had to choose between using Minoxidil, a topical liquid solution, and Finasteride, an oral pill formerly prescribed to treat prostate enlargement before its hair regrowth qualities were identified.

Unthin combines Finasteride into the tropical spray and users can expect to see their hairline stop receding within three months. Hair should begin to thicken by six months, they say,

Tests carried out so far with the solution show that, after using the spray twice a day over six months, 90% of subjects taking part have regrown their hair.

James, 34, said: “I was a bit apprehensive to order, but I’ve been using Unthin for a few months now and my crown has made a full recovery; back to full thickness and coverage.” Mark, 34, added: “Unthin helped me fix my crown – all without pills!”

Peter met with Barnaby James and Matt Lewis 18 months ago to work with their business Integrated Life Science Group on a full rebrand, website and marketing overhaul. He then found that their team had landed on a formula that was revolutionary at growing back hair in men who suffer with baldness.

He said with this information Certified Health was born, which he describes as a state-of-the-art, direct to consumer pharmaceutical company, that is creating products that solve real personal health problems.

Peter, CEO of Featured Group, said: “We’re really excited to be able to finally announce the launch of Unthin and bring the product to market. We’ve been working hard with our friends at Certified Health to create something truly life-changing for millions of men in the UK.”

Matthew Lewis, Medical Director at Certified Health, said: “Men shouldn’t have to choose between having thicker hair or having side effects, and we want it to be as easy as possible to get your hair back.

“We also recognise that not everyone wants their neighbours to know that they’re looking to do something about their hair loss, so we discreetly package the Treatment Spray so that only you know what’s coming through the letterbox.”